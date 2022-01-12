GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center serves lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon at the center, located on the Grangeville Truck Route.
Menu for Jan. 12 is beef stew or chili, green salad, mixed vegetables, pears and whole wheat rolls; menu for Jan. 14 is pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, applesauce and whole wheat rolls, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Jan. 17 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, frozen peas, pears and whole wheat dinner rolls.
For information: 208-983-2033 or Molly Mizer, 208-816-2065.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.