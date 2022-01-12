GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center serves lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon at the center, located on the Grangeville Truck Route.

Menu for Jan. 12 is beef stew or chili, green salad, mixed vegetables, pears and whole wheat rolls; menu for Jan. 14 is pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, applesauce and whole wheat rolls, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for Jan. 17 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, frozen peas, pears and whole wheat dinner rolls.

For information: 208-983-2033 or Molly Mizer, 208-816-2065.

