GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Senior Center has lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon at the Senior Center, located on the truck route.

Menu for Jan. 26 is bacon Swiss chicken fillet sandwich with lettuce and tomatoes, French fries, pears and whole wheat rolls; the Fiddlers will provide music. Menu for Jan. 28 is salmon, mashed garlic potatoes, frozen mixed vegetables, mixed fruit salad and whole wheat dinner rolls; menu for Jan. 31 is pulled pork sandwich with cheese, coleslaw, French fries and mixed fruit.

For information: 208-983-2033 or Molly Mizer, 208-816-2065.

