GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Senior Center has lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon at the Senior Center, located on the Truck Route.

Menu for Jan. 5 is cook’s choice, green salad, vegetables, peaches and whole wheat buns; menu for Jan. 7 is meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pears and whole wheat rolls; menu for Jan. 10 is chicken with rice, green salad, mixed vegetables, peaches and dinner rolls.

For information: 208-983-2033 or Molly Mizer, 208-816-2065.

