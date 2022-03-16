GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet for lunch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lunch at noon at the Grangeville Senior Center on the Truck Route.
Menu for March 18 is ham, AU gratin potatoes, green beans, peaches and a whole wheat roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for March 21 for oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, frozen vegetables, peaches and a whole wheat dinner roll, menu for March 23 is pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, peaches and a whole wheat bun, the Fiddlers will provide music.
