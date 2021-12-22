GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet for lunch at noon M-W-F at the Senior Center on the Truck Route. Menu for Dec. 22 is smoked sausage on a bun, sauerkraut, onions, cheese, carrot raisin salad, and mixed fruit; closed on Dec. 24; menu for Dec. 27 is barbeque pork patties in a bun, coleslaw, baked beans, and pears.

