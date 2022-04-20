GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lunch at noon at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for April 22 is turkey and noodles with dumplings, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit and fruit salad; menu for April 25 is pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and mixed fruit; and the menu for April 27 is beef stew and chili, green salad, mixed vegetables, pears and a whole wheat roll, the Fiddlers will provide music.

