GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center recently received a $10,000 grant from the Idaho Community Foundation (ICF). These funds, along with private donations and grants from the Avista Foundation and AgWest Farm Credit, will be used to replace the aging linoleum flooring in the Grangeville facility.
President Ken Hoogland stated, “This project has been a long time coming. We started fundraising before Covid, and it is wonderful to finally be able to proceed. This update will help us continue serving as a community center and allow us to continue providing meals and other services to seniors and those with disabilities.”
