GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lunch at noon at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.
Menu for April 8 is tuna macaroni and cheese, fresh vegetables and ranch dressing, green beans, apricots and a whole wheat roll, the Fiddlers will provide music; menu for April 11 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, frozen peas, pears and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for April 13 is turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, Jell-O fruit salad and a whole wheat roll.
