GRANGEVILLE — The organization that manages the Grangeville Senior Center, Senior Citizens’ Dollar-a-Month Club, is holding its annual meeting Monday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route. At that time members will consider bylaws amendments, and elect four officers and four general board members. For information or a copy of the amendments, contact Shireene Hale at 208-550-9393.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.