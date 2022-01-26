GRANGEVILLE — The organization that manages the Grangeville Senior Center, Senior Citizens’ Dollar-a-Month Club, is holding its annual meeting Monday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Route. At that time members will consider bylaws amendments, and elect four officers and four general board members. For information or a copy of the amendments, contact Shireene Hale at 208-550-9393.

