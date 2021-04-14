Lyman Gilmore opened the April 5th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Phil Rowan was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 39 meals served at the site, 20 grab & go meals, and 35 meals were home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Stan Modrell, 5,000 and 2nd, Dolores Kindall, 4,050.
Dick Seay opened the April 7th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Sharon Murray was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 39 meals served at the site, 20 grab & go meals, and 36 meals were home delivered. Guests were the Riggins Seniors. Pinochle winners were 1st, Dolores Kindall, 3,600 and 2nd, E.G. Akins, 3,400.
Dick Seay opened the April 9th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Norm Walker gave the prayer. Tucker Lindsey was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 55 meals served at the site, 23 grab & go meals, with 42 hot and 60 frozen meals home delivered. Today our guests were the Fiddlers! Roger and Jane Burgess shared a story with the group. Pinochle winners were 1st, Jane Burgess, 5,300 and 2nd, Carol Martin, 3,550.
Menu for April 16th
**Fiddlers** Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Carrots, Celery, Fruit Salad, WW Bread Sticks
Menu for April 19th
Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Peaches, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for April 21st
**Fiddlers** Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Broccoli & Cauliflower, Pears, WW Dinner Roll
