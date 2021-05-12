May 3
Pledge: Dick Seay; Prayer: Norm Walker; Free Dinner Drawing Winner: Norm Walker; Number of Home Delivery: 41 Hot 0 Frozen
May 5
Pledge: Dick Seay; Prayer: Freddy Chacko; Free Dinner Drawing Winner: Sally Walker; Number of Meals at the Site: 64; Number of Home Delivery: 43 Hot 0 Frozen; Guest: Riggins Seniors
May 7
Pledge: Dick Seay; Prayer: Patsy Myers; Free Dinner Drawing Winner: Cory Stowers; Number of Meals At the Site: 69; Number of Home Delivery: 40 Hot 62 Frozen; Other: Flowers to each mother from Dick & Juanita Seay.
