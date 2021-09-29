Menu for Sept. 29th

Chili Dog, Cheese on bun, Potato Salad, Carrot Raisin Salad, Apple Cobbler

Menu for Oct. 1st

Pork Chops, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Peas & Carrots, Applesauce, WW Dinner Roll

Menu for Oct. 4th

Talapia, Coleslaw, French Fries, Peaches, WW Bun

