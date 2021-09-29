Menu for Sept. 29th
Chili Dog, Cheese on bun, Potato Salad, Carrot Raisin Salad, Apple Cobbler
Menu for Oct. 1st
Pork Chops, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Peas & Carrots, Applesauce, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for Oct. 4th
Talapia, Coleslaw, French Fries, Peaches, WW Bun
