GRANGEVILLE— The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon for lunch.

The menu for Oct. 20 is chicken salad, bacon, lettuce and tomato salad, potato salad, fresh fruit and whole wheat dinner roll. Menu for Oct. 22 is meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, pears and whole wheat dinner roll. Menu for Oct. 25 is cheeseburger, bun, lettuce, tomato, onions, fries and peaches.

