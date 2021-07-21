GRANGEVILLE — Upcoming menus for the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center meal site include the following: July 21-hot chicken sandwich with gravy, carrots, layered lettuce and pea salad, watermelon, bread; July 23-meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, lettuce salad, carrots, mandarin oranges, dinner roll; July 26-lasagna, green salad, pickled beets, celery, carrots, mixed fruit and bread sticks.

