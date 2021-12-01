GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for lunch at noon at the Senior Center on the truck route.

Menu for Dec. 1 is beef or chicken tacos, with lettuce and tomatoes, tater patties, and peaches; menu for Dec. 3 is pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, applesauce, and whole wheat roll; menu for Dec. 6 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, frozen peas, peaches, and whole wheat roll.

