GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for lunch at noon at the Senior Center on the truck route.
Menu for Dec. 1 is beef or chicken tacos, with lettuce and tomatoes, tater patties, and peaches; menu for Dec. 3 is pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, applesauce, and whole wheat roll; menu for Dec. 6 is oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, frozen peas, peaches, and whole wheat roll.
