GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon for lunch at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for Nov. 19 (Fiddlers day), is turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, fruit salad, and a whole wheat bun. Menu for Nov. 22 is barbequed pork, coleslaw, baked beans, pears, and a bun. Closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving.

