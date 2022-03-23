GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lunch at noon at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for March 25 is spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad with carrots and celery, green beans, fruit salad and whole wheat breadsticks; menu for March 28 is beef or chicken enchiladas with sour cream and cheese, lettuce salad, refried beans, mixed fruit and a whole wheat tortilla; menu for March 30 is meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, peaches and a whole wheat bun.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments