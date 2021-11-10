GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens Center meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon at the Senior Center on the truck route.

Menu for Nov. 10 is beef stew or chili, green salad, carrots, celery, pickled beets, pears, and a bun; menu for Nov. 12, (Fiddlers day) Talapia, coleslaw, French fries, fresh fruit, and whole wheat bun; menu for Nov. 15 is spaghetti, meat sauce, lettuce salad, carrots, celery, green beans, fruit salad, whole wheat bread sticks, and whole wheat dinner roll.

