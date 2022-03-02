GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Citizens meet every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for lunch at noon at the Senior Center on the Truck Route.

Menu for March 4 is tuna casserole, green salad, carrots, apricots and a whole wheat dinner roll; menu for March 7 is ham, bacon, biscuits with sausage gravy, pancakes, fresh fruit and orange juice; menu for March 9 is lasagna, green salad, mixed vegetables, pears and garlic bread.

