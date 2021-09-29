GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Senior Citizens meet Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, noon, at the senior center on the truck route, for lunch and other activities..
The menu for today, Wednesday, Sept. 29, is chili dog with cheese on a bun, potato salad, carrot raisin salad and apple cobbler. The menu for Friday, Oct. 1, is pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, applesauce and whole wheat dinner rolls. For Monday, Oct. 4, the menu is talapia, coleslaw, French fries, peaches and a whole wheat bun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.