Oct. 7
Pledge by Dick Seay. Prayer by Patsy Myers, Free Dinner Drawing Winner: Ted Kleinsmith. Number Of Meals At The Site: 26. Number Of Grab & Go: 12. Number Of Home Delivery: 36 Hot, zero Frozen.
Pinochle Winners: 1st Mary Purdy 4290; 2nd E.G. Akins 3810;
Oct. 9
Pledge by Dick Seay. Prayer by Barbara Macy. Free Dinner Drawing Winner: Don Burris. Number Of Meals At The Site: 47. Number Of Grab & Go: 22. Number Of Home Delivery: 35 Hot , 76 Frozen.
Guests: Team from Area Agency on Aging, Kristian Schmidt, Tina Oneyear, Rebecca Lee & Carolyn Patterson & Marcus.
Pinochle Winners: 1st Maria Camacho 3560; 2nd E.G Akins 3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.