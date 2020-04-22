April 13 we served 72 Grab & Go meals and home delivered 36 hot meals.
April 15 we served 59 Grab & Go meals and home delivered 36 hot meals.
April 17 we served 59 Grab & Go meals and home delivered 35 hot meals and 58 frozen meals.
Menu for April 24th: Chicken Pot Pie, Celery, Carrots, Grandma’s Fruit Salad Cottage Cheese and Peaches.
Menu for April 27th: Hamburger on Bun, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Celery, Carrots and Fruit Salad.
Menu for April 29th: Chicken Enchiladas, Lettuce Salad, Spanish Rice and Mixed Fruit.
Meals are served every Mon-Wed-Fri at noon. For information on meals and home deliveries contact 208-983-2033 or 208-816-2065.
Thanks to all the volunteers.
