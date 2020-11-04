Dick Seay opened the Oct. 12 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Don Burris was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 36 meals served at the site, 15 grab and go meals and 38 meals were home delivered. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 4,740 and Lazelle Hauger, 4,640.
Dick Seay opened the Oct. 14th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Shirley Grayson was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 33 meals served at the site, 12 grab & go meals and 34 meals were home delivered. Today’s guest was Shirley Grayson. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 3,670 and Beth Parish, 3,640.
Dick Seay opened the Oct. 16th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Macy gave the prayer. Carol Asker was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 40 meals served at the site, 19 grab & go meals, with 37 hot and 70 frozen meals home delivered. We had the Fiddlers playing great music. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akins, 8,270 and Dolores Kindall, 5,330.
On Oct. 26, there were 39 grab and go meals. Happy Anniversary to Mike & Molly Mizer.
On Oct. 28, there were 38 grab and go meals and 39 meals home delivered.
On Oct. 30, there were 40 grab & go meals with 40 hot and 68 frozen meals home delivered. Grangeville Senior Citizens board meeting was Nov. 10.
Due to the spread of COVID-19, congregate meals at Grangeville Senior Citizens Center are currently closed. Call 208-983-2033 for grab-and-go or home delivery meals, or be placed on the every day Monday-Wednesday-Friday) meal list through Nov. 9. Pick-up is between 11 a.m. and noon. Donations will only be accepted by mail or once the center opens again, not during meal pickup. Send donations to Grangeville Senior Nutrition, P.O. Box 446, Grangeville, ID 83530.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.