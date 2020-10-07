Dick Seay opened the Sept. 28th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Ted Kleinsmith was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 33 meals served at the site, 15 grab & go meals and 34 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akins, 4,160 and Thelma Betts, 4,150.
Dick Seay opened the Sept. 30th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Alta Clark was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 32 meals served at the site, 18 grab & go meals and 31 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 4,660 and Dolores Kindall, 4,260.
Dick Seay opened the Oct. 2nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Glenn Suhr was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 35 meals served at the site, 19 grab & go meals with 31 hot and 60 frozen meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Cathleen Roberts and Barbara Brewster from Lewiston. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 5,010 and Thelma Betts, 2,780. Senior board meeting is Oct. 13th at 9:00.
Menu for Oct. 7th
Tuna Mac & Cheese, Peas & Carrots, Lettuce Salad, Peaches, WW Roll
Menu for Oct. 9th
Pork Roast, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Baked Apple, WW Roll
Menu for Oct. 12th **COLUMBUS DAY**
Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Carrot Salad, Apricots, WW Roll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.