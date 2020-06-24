Dick Seay opened the June 15th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Tom Satre was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 55 meals served at the site with 39 hot meals home delivered and 25 grab & go meals. Pinochle winners were Ed Hale, 5,310 and Carol Martin, 3,920.
Dick Seay opened the June 17th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Alta Clark was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 45 meals served at the site, 14 grab & go meals, and 38 hot meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Angela Shaw, 4,290 and Stan Modrell, 3,660.
Dick Seay opened the June 19th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Carol Martin was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 52 meals served at the site, 13 grab & go meals, with 40 hot and 66 frozen meals home delivered.
Menu for June 24th
Baked Fish, Cole Slaw, Carrots, Celery, Roasted Potatoes, Peaches, WW Roll
Menu for June 26th
Meat Loaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, WW Roll
Menu for June 29th
Chicken & Noodles, Broccoli, Fresh Carrots, Celery, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll
