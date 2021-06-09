Lyman Gilmore opened the June 2nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Gail Stowers was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 62 meals served at the site with 38 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, E.G. Akins, 7,510 and 2nd, Dolores Kindall, 5,060.

Lyman Gilmore opened the June 4th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Meyers gave the prayer. Roy Powell was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 65 meals served at the site with 36 hot and 58 frozen meals home delivered. There was no pinochle today.

Menu for June 9th

Beef Enchiladas/WW Tortilla, Green Salad, Carrots, Celery, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Pears

Menu for June 11th

Pork Chops, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Broccoli, Applesauce, WW Dinner Roll

Menu for June 14th

Bacon, Chicken Wrap on WW Tortilla, Green Salad, Carrots, Celery, Tomato, Three Bean Salad, Watermelon

