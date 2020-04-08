We wish everyone a Happy Easter.
March 30: We served 50 Grab & Go meals and home delivered 35 hot meals.
April 1: We served 50 Grab & Go meals and home delivered 35 hot meals.
April 4: We served 52 Grab & Go meals and home delivered 31 hot and 54 frozen meals.
Menu for April 10: Fish Fillet, Creamy Cheesy Potatoes, Lettuce Salad, Peaches and Dinner Roll.
Menu for April 13: Turkey Dinner, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Cranberries, Fruit Salad and Dinner Roll.
Menu for April 15: Hot Beef Sandwich, Au Gratin Potatoes, Broccoli, Peaches.
Meals are served every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. For information on meals and home deliveries call 208-983-2033 or 208-816-2065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.