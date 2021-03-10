Dick Seay opened the March 1st meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Ada Akers was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 33 meals served at the site, 37 grab & go meals and 39 meals were home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Lazelle Hauger, 7,970 and 2nd, E.G. Akins, 6,960.
Dick Seay opened the March 3rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Johanna Biggers was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 32 meals served at the site, 23 grab & go meals and 37 meals were home delivered. Shirley Crane shared a story with the group. Pinochle winners were 1st, Beth Parish, 5,300 and 2nd, Carol Martin, 3,850.
Dick Seay opened the March 5th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Alta Clark was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 40 meals served at the site, 13 grab & go meals, with 39 hot and 56 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, E.G. Akins, 4,520 and 2nd, John Purdy, 4,480.
The Senior Center will be closed Monday the 15th and Wednesday the 17th for remodeling.
