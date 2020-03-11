Stanley Modrell opened the Feb. 24th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Wendy Cnossen was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 62 meals served at the site with 33 meals home delivered. Today’s guest was Cathy Bailey. Pinochle winners were Stanley Modrell, 1st-4,280 and Carol Martin, 2nd-4,160.
Dick Seay opened the Feb. 26th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Bertha Arends was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 26 meals served at the site with 26 meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Angie and Bert Hazelbaker, and we would like to welcome back Barbara and Bernard DeHaas. Joke of the day was, “What do you call romance in a fish tank? (guppy love)”. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 1st-4,580 and John Purdy, 2nd-4,200.
Dick Seay opened the Feb. 28th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Essen gave the prayer. Bertha Arends was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 80 meals served at the site with 26 hot and 50 frozen meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Margaret Abbott and Daniell Niemeyer. Roger Burgess shared some stories with the group. Pinochle winners were Nancy Winkler, 1st-4,900 and Jane Burgess, 2nd-4,070. Anyone home bound and needing meals on wheels, call 208-983-2033.
Dick Seay opened the March 2nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Rocky Taylor was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 54 meals served at the site.
Dick Seay opened the March 4th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Meyers gave the prayer. Charlene Schumacher was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 55 meals served at the site with 29 meals home delivered. Today’s guests were the Riggin’s Seniors. Carol Doherty shared some stories with the group. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 1st-4,640 and E.G. Akins, 2nd-3,840. Carol Doherty gave a talk on Census.
Dick Seay opened the March 6th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sunny Dahler gave the prayer. Frankie Sibley was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 66 meals served at the site with 27 hot and 50 frozen meals home delivered. Alta Clerk shared some stories with the group. Today’s guest was Hye Dickinson. Pinochle winners were Ed Hale, 1st-5,430 and Carol Martin, 2nd-3,810.
Menu for March 11th
Chicken Cacciatore, Penne Noodles, Broccoli, Mixed Fruit, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for March 13th
Fish Sticks, Cole Slaw, Five Bean Salad, Apricots, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for March 16th (St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th)
Corn Beef, Cabbage, Boiled Carrots, Potatoes, Three Bean Salad, Peaches, Irish Soda Bread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.