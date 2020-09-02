Dick Seay opened the Aug. 24th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Donna Wadley gave the prayer. E.G. Akins was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 45 meals served at the site, 18 grab & go meals, and 36 hot meals were home delivered. Pinochle winners were Beth Parish, 4,440 and Georgia Williams, 3,790.
Dick Seay opened the Aug. 26th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Shari McDonald was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 41 meals served at the site, 22 grab & go meals, and 34 hot meals were home delivered. Pinochle winners were Roger Burgess, 4,390 and Mary Purdy, 4,200.
Dolores Kindall opened the Aug. 28th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Wanda Pilant was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 42 meals served at the site, 31 grab & go meals, with 33 hot and 70 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Mary Purdy, 4,390 and Beth Parish, 3,050. Everyone received a package of (5) masks. We will be closed Sept. 7th for Labor Day. Board meeting will be Sept. 8th at 9:00.
Menu for Sept. 2nd
Talapia, French Fries, Green Salad, Baked Apple, WW Bun
Menu for Sept. 4th
BBQ Pork, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Watermelon, WW Bun
Closed Sept. 7th for Labor Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.