Dick Seay opened the June 22nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Susan Groves was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 40 meals served at the site and 41 meals home delivered, also 16 grab & go meals. Pinochle winners were Carol Martin, 5,540 and Mary Purdy, 4,520.
Dick Seay opened the June 24th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Ted Kleinsmith was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 27 meals served at the site with 20 grab & go meals and 40 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Stan Modrell, 4,520 and Mary Purdy, 4,510.
Dick Seay opened the June 26th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Darlene West gave the prayer. James Lawyer was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 38 meals served at the site, with 23 grab & go meals and 43 hot and 66 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were EG Akins, 4,180 and Stan Modrell, 4,050.
WE WILL BE CLOSED JULY 3RD.
Menu for July 1st
Pulled Pork Sandwich, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Jello Fruit Cup, WW Bun
Menu for July 6th
Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli, Peaches, WW Dinner Roll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.