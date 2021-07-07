Lyman Gilmore opened the June 28th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Dolores Kindall was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 56 meals served at the site with 34 meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Scavleff Chaffee and Zoe Cheffer. Pinochle winners were 1st, Thelma, 8,120 and 2nd, E.G. Akins, 6,880.
Lyman Gilmore opened the June 30th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Meyers gave the prayer. Sally Walker was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 51 meals served at the site with 37 hot and 93 frozen meals home delivered. We are working on a float for the 4th of July parade. Molly is in charge. Thank you Molly for all your hard work!
Menu for July 7th
Chicken Alfredo, Green Salad, Carrots, Celery, Tomato, Peaches, WW Garlic Bread
Menu for July 9th
Pork Chops, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Broccoli, Applesauce, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for July 12th
Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Frozen Peas, Fresh Fruit Salad, WW Dinner Roll
