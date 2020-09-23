Dick Seay opened the Sept. 14th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. E.G. Akins was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 22 grab & go meals and 32 meals were home delivered. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 4,680 and Jane Burgess, 4,400. Thank you Idaho Community Foundation for the wonderful acknowledge for the Senior Nutrition Volunteers on Sept. 17th.
Dick Seay opened the Sept. 16th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Macy gave the prayer. Shirley Crane was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 41 meals served at the site, 22 grab & go meals and 31 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 3,870 and Mary Purdy, 3,420.
Dick Seay opened the Sept. 18th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Donna Wadley was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 48 meals served at the site, 25 grab & go meals, with 31 hot and 58 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Thelma Betts, 5,940 and E.G. Akins, 5,100. Happy Birthday to Jim Myers.
Menu for Sept. 23rd **FIDDLERS**
Lasagna, Green Salad, Pickled Beets, Celery, Carrots, Mixed Fruit
Menu for Sept. 25th
Meat Loaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for Sept. 28th
Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Peaches, WW Dinner Roll
