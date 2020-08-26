Dick Seay opened the Aug. 17th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patty Myers gave the prayer. Robin Strong was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 34 meals served at the site, 24 grab & go meals, and 36 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 4,200 and Mary Purdy, 3,640.
Dick Seay opened the Aug. 19th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Kay Hazelbaker was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 35 meals served at the site, 23 grab & go meals and 35 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 7,130 and E.G. Akins, 4,510, 1500 Trump.
Dick Seay opened the Aug. 21st meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Dolores Kindall was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 49 meals served at the site, 24 grab & go meals, with 33 hot and 70 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 4,070 and Georgia, 3,400. Anyone in need of home delivery meals or grab & go meals, call 208-983-2033. We will be closed Sept. 7, 2020, for Labor Day.
Menu for Aug. 26th
Pizza, Whole Wheat Crust, Green Salad, Pickled Beets, Celery, Carrots, Mixed Fruit
Menu for Aug. 28th
Meat Loaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for Aug. 31st
Deli Bar, Cold Cuts, Potato Salad, Pork -n- Beans, Veggie & Fruit Tray, Bread
