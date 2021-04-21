Dick Seay opened the April 12th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Pastor Dave Sanchez gave the prayer. There were 45 meals served at the site, 20 grab & go meals and 36 meals were home delivered. Shirley Crane shared a story with the group. Pinochle winners were 1st, E.G. Akins, 5,390 and 2nd, Dolores Kindall, 4,510.
Dick Seay opened the April 14th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Judy DeRamus was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 37 meals served at the site, 20 grab & go meals and 31 meals were home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Dolores Kindall, 3,930 and 2nd, Mary Purdy, 3,620.
Dick Seay opened the April 16th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Norm Walker gave the prayer. Joan Golz was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 44 meals served at the site, 25 grab & go meals, with 37 hot and 64 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Ed Hale, 6,960 and 2nd, Shireene Hale, 6,500.
Menu for April 23rd
Meat Loaf, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for April 26th
Lasagna, Green Salad, Pickled Beets, Celery, Carrots, Mixed Fruit, WW Bread Stick
Menu for April 28th **Fiddlers**
Chicken Fajita’s-Tortilla, Onions, Peppers, Cheese, Refried Beans, Spanish Brown Rice, Pears
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.