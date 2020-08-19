Dick Seay opened the August 10th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. E.G. Akins was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 28 meals served at the site, 18 grab & go meals, and 37 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akins, 6,030 and Barbara Henderson, 5,690.
Dick Seay opened the August 12th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Robin Strong was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 32 meals served at the site, 12 grab & go meals, and 34 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 7,860 and Beth Parish, 4,690.
Dick Seay opened the August 14th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Phyllis Gilmore was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 46 meals served at the site, 24 grab & go meals, with 36 hot meals and 68 frozen meals home delivered. Dolores Kindall shared a story with the group. Pinochle winners were Mary Purdy, 3,870 and E.G. Akins, 3,830.
Menu for Aug. 19th
Chicken Taco Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Refried Beans, Spanish Brown Rice, Pears, WW Roll
Menu for Aug. 21st
Spaghetti, Meat Sauce, Lettuce Salad, Green Beans, Fruit Salad, WW Bread Sticks
Menu for Aug. 24th
Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Mixed Veggies, Pears, WW Dinner Roll
