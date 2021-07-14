Dick Seay opened the July 5th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Dorothy McGehee was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 46 meals served at the site with 34 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Barbara Henderson, 3,790 and 2nd, Gary Crea, 3,450. Our float in the July 4th parade received 2nd place, good job Molly Mizer and Jeanette Cox.
Dick Seay opened the July 7th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Juanita Seay was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 43 meals served at the site with 34 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Barbara Henderson, 4,490 and 2nd, E.G. Akins, 2,886.
Dick Seay opened the July 9th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Johanna Biggers was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 61 meals served at the site with 31 hot and 44 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Barbara Henderson, 4,700 and 2nd, Nancy Winkler, 3,910.
Menu for July 14th
Chicken Enchiladas, Green Salad, Carrots, Celery, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Whole Wheat Tortilla, Pears
Menu for July 16th
Spaghetti, Meat Sauce, Lettuce Salad, Carrots, Celery, Green Beans, Fruit Salad, Whole Wheat Bread Sticks
Menu for July 19th
Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Peaches, Whole Wheat Dinner Roll
