Dick Seay opened the Feb. 8th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. There were 16 meals served at the site with 42 meals home delivered. Jokes told were “what did the valentine card say to the stamp?”
Dick Seay opened the Feb. 10th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Nancy Cline was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 24 meals served at the site, 19 grab & go meals and 44 meals home delivered.
Dick Seay opened the Feb. 12th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Esther Nelson was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 51 meals served at the site, 31 grab & go meals with 47 hot and 58 frozen meals home delivered. Guests were David and Danell Nuemeyer. We want to thank the Fiddlers!
Menu for Feb. 17th
Chicken Tacos, Onions, Peppers, Refried Beans, Spanish Brown Rice, Pears
Menu for Feb. 19th
Spaghetti, Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Carrots & Celery, Fruit Salad, WW Bread Sticks
Menu for Feb. 22nd
Philly Cheese Beef Sandwich, Onions, Peppers, French Fries, Green Salad
