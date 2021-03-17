Dick Seay opened the March 8th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Pastor Dave Sanchez gave the prayer. Glen Suhr was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 42 meals served at the site, 20 grab & go meals with 37 meals home delivered. Today’s guest was Pastor David Sanchez. Pinochle winners were 1st, Jane Burgess, 4,620 and 2nd, Gary Crea, 4,320.
Dick Seay opened the March 10th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Jane Burgess was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 30 meals served at the site, 18 grab & go meals and 36 meals were home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Beth Parish, 9,880 and 2nd, Gary Crea, 9,440.
Dick Seay opened the March 12th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Juanita Seay was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 53 meals served at the site, 26 grab & go meals, with 37 hot and 126 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Beth Parish, 5,090 and 2nd, E.G. Akins, 4,390. Fiddlers played some great music!
