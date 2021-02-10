We are in Stage 3 which means we can open the center up for in house meals starting Monday, Feb. 8th. We need to do some cleaning before opening.
Special Valentine Dinner Feb. 12th. Home deliveries are as usual. Grab & go will still be available for pick up.
The building is ready to rent. Available for metting, weddings, etc.
If you have any questions please call the center, 208-983-2033, Monday, Wednesday, or Friday.
Stay Safe!
Grangeville Senior Nutrition Staff: Dick Seay, Dolores Kindall, Molly Mizer, Jeff Schnider, Susan Groves.
Menu for Feb. 10th
Hot Chicken Sandwich with Gravy, Scalloped Corn, Mixed Vegetables, Apricots, WW Bread
Menu for Feb. 12th **Valentines Dinner**
Roast Beef, Twice Baked Potatoes, Green Beans, Fruit Salad, WW Roll, Special Valentine Dessert
Menu for Feb. 15th
Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Peaches, WW Dinner Roll
