On May 22nd there were 58 grab & go meals with 42 hot and 66 frozen meals home delivered. On May 27th there were 52 grab & go meals with 43 hot meals home delivered. On May 29th there were 60 grab & go meals with 41 hot meals and 62 frozen meals home delivered.
On June 1st there were 54 grab & go meals with 39 home delivered. On June 3rd there were 51 grab & go meals with 39 home delivered. On June 5th there were 61 grab & go meals with 39 hot and 66 frozen meals home delivered.
Menu for June 10: Beef Zucchini Lasagna, Carrots, Celery, Lettuce Salad, Peaches, WW Roll
Menu for June 12t: Pork Chops, Scalloped Potatoes, Cole Slaw, Applesauce, WW Roll
Menu for June 15: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Broccoli, Apricots, WW Roll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.