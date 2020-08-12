Dick Seay opened the August 3rd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Jamy Spengler was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 36 meals served at the site, 14 grab & go meals, and 36 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Maria Camacho, 4,530 and Mary Purdy, 4,000.
Dick Seay opened the August 5th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Tom Satre was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 41 meals served at the site, 16 grab & go meals and 32 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Stan Modrell, 3,620 and Maddy/Jane Burgess, 2,870. Today was also John & Mary Purdy’s anniversary.
Dick Seay opened the August 7th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Macy gave the prayer. Dick Seay was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 55 meals served at the site, 15 grab & go meals, with 33 hot and 66 frozen meals home delivered. Todays guest was Rochelle Lorian-inspecting our facility and food handling, and talked on liquid intake on these hot days. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akins, 4,670 and Jane Burgess, 4,220.
Menu for August 12th
Chicken and Rice, Mixed Veggies, Fresh Fruit Salad, WW Roll
Menu for August 14th
Pork Chops, Scalloped Potatoes, Cole Slaw, Applesauce, WW Roll
Menu for August 17th
Hamburger on Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Melon Salad
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.