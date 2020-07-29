Lyman Gilmore opened the July 20th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Wanda Pilant was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 45 meals served at the site, 24 grab & go meals and 38 meals home delivered. Today’s guest was Walter Edwards. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 3,700 and Maria Camacho, 3,340.

Dick Seay opened the July 22nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Charlene Schumacher was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 34 meals served at the site, 19 grab & go meals, and 38 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akins, 4,070 and Dolores Kindall, 3,670.

Dick Seay opened the July 24th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Ima Wikoff was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 51 meals served at the site, 32 grab & go meals, 39 hot meals and 70 frozen meals were home delivered. Roger Burgess shared a story with the group. Pinochle winners were Beth Parish, 3,740 and E.G. Akins, 3,420.

Menu for July 29th

Pizza, Whole Wheat Crust, Green Salad, Carrots, Celery, Pickled Beets, Mixed Fruit

Menu for July 31st

Hamburger on Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Pineapple Salad, Potato Salad, Melon Salad

Menu for August 3rd

Sweet & Sour Chicken, Chow Mein, Veggie Stir Fry, Fried Brown Rice, Peaches, Fortune Cookie

