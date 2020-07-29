Lyman Gilmore opened the July 20th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Wanda Pilant was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 45 meals served at the site, 24 grab & go meals and 38 meals home delivered. Today’s guest was Walter Edwards. Pinochle winners were Dolores Kindall, 3,700 and Maria Camacho, 3,340.
Dick Seay opened the July 22nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Charlene Schumacher was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 34 meals served at the site, 19 grab & go meals, and 38 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were E.G. Akins, 4,070 and Dolores Kindall, 3,670.
Dick Seay opened the July 24th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Ima Wikoff was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 51 meals served at the site, 32 grab & go meals, 39 hot meals and 70 frozen meals were home delivered. Roger Burgess shared a story with the group. Pinochle winners were Beth Parish, 3,740 and E.G. Akins, 3,420.
Menu for July 29th
Pizza, Whole Wheat Crust, Green Salad, Carrots, Celery, Pickled Beets, Mixed Fruit
Menu for July 31st
Hamburger on Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Pineapple Salad, Potato Salad, Melon Salad
Menu for August 3rd
Sweet & Sour Chicken, Chow Mein, Veggie Stir Fry, Fried Brown Rice, Peaches, Fortune Cookie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.