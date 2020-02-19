Stanley Modrell opened the Feb. 10th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Robert Gilmore was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 68 meals served at the site with 31 meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Bryon, Mason, Robert, Amber, Tracy and Alcern Gilmore. Pinochle winners were Nancy Winkler, 1st-4,010 and Barbara Henderson, 2nd-3,770.
Dick Seay opened the Feb. 12th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Liz Hauger was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 52 meals served at the site with 32 meals home delivered. Alta Clark shared a story with the group. Pinochle winners were Nancy Cline, 1st-5,570 and Liz Hauger, 2nd-5,460.
Stanley Modrell opened the Feb. 14th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Kathy Hedberg was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 80 meals served at the site with 35 hot meals and 44 frozen meals home delivered. Today was Liz Hauger’s birthday! Guests today were Emily Remington, Larry and Mary McPherson, Teresa Dunkelberger, Gale King, and Margaret Griffin. Carol Doherty and Carol Martin shared some stories with the group. Pinochle winners were Nancy Winkler, 1st-4,570 and Dolores Kindall, 2nd-3,940.
Menu for Feb. 19th FIDDLERS
Meatballs, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Fruit, Garlic Bread
Menu for Feb. 21st FIDDLERS
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwiches, Onions, Peppers, Fries, Lettuce Salad, Carrots and Celery, Fruit
Menu for Feb. 24th
Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Peaches, WW Dinner Roll
