Dick Seay opened the Feb. 22nd meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers gave the prayer. Don Burris was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 22 grab & go meals, 33 meals served at the site and 39 meals home delivered. Shirley Crane shared a story with the group. Pinochle winners were 1st, Stan Modrell, 9,520 and 2nd, John Purdy, 8,280.
Dick Seay opened the Feb. 24th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Johanna Biggers gave the prayer. Tom Batrie was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 43 meals served at the site, 28 grab & go meals with 43 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, E.G. Akins, 7,300 and 2nd, Mary Purdy, 5,570.
Dick Seay opened the Feb. 26th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Norm Walker gave the prayer. Ada Akers was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 35 meals served at the site, 25 grab & go meals with 44 hot and 58 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were 1st, Maria Camacho, 6,380 and 2nd, Barbara Henderson, 6,080. There will be a board meeting March 9th at 9 a.m. February birthdays: Lazelle Hauger, Johanna Biggers, and E.G. Akins.
