Dec. 14th-There were 36 grab & go meals and 42 home delivered. Dec. 16th-There were 40 grab & go meals and 42 home delivered. Dec. 18th-There were 64 grab & go meals with 44 hot and 60 frozen meals home delivered.

Menu for Dec. 23rd

Brauts, Sauerkraut, Potato Salad, Fresh Carrots, Celery & Tomatoes, Peaches, WW Bun

CLOSED DEC. 25th

Menu for Dec. 28th

Chicken & Noodles, Broccoli, Fresh Carrots & Celery, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll

Menu for Dec. 30th

Pizza, Green Salad, Pickled Beets, Celery, Carrots, Mixed Fruit

