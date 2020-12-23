Dec. 14th-There were 36 grab & go meals and 42 home delivered. Dec. 16th-There were 40 grab & go meals and 42 home delivered. Dec. 18th-There were 64 grab & go meals with 44 hot and 60 frozen meals home delivered.
Menu for Dec. 23rd
Brauts, Sauerkraut, Potato Salad, Fresh Carrots, Celery & Tomatoes, Peaches, WW Bun
CLOSED DEC. 25th
Menu for Dec. 28th
Chicken & Noodles, Broccoli, Fresh Carrots & Celery, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll
Menu for Dec. 30th
Pizza, Green Salad, Pickled Beets, Celery, Carrots, Mixed Fruit
