April 6, we served 58 Grab & Go meals and 31 hot meals were home delivered.
April 8, we served 68 Grab & Go meals and 34 hot meals were home delivered.
April 10 we served 57 Grab & Go meals and 35 hot and 54 frozen meals were home delivered.
Menu for April 17: Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Apricots and Bread Sticks.
Menu for April 20: Oven Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Mixed Veggies, Pears and Dinner Roll.
Menu for April 22: Beef Stroganoff, Noodles, Broccoli, Peaches and Dinner Roll.
Meals are served every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at noon. For information on meals and home deliveries call 208-983-2033 or 208-816-2065.
We thank all the volunteers for their time and hard work.
