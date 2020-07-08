Dick Seay opened the June 15 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Tom Satre was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 55 meals served at the site with 39 hot meals home delivered and 25 grab & go meals. Pinochle winners were Ed Hale, 5,310 and Carol Martin, 3,920.
Dick Seay opened the June 17 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Alta Clark was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 45 meals served at the site, 14 grab & go meals, and 38 hot meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Angela Shaw, 4,290 and Stan Modrell, 3,660.
Dick Seay opened the June 19th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Carol Martin was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 52 meals served at the site, 13 grab & go meals, with 40 hot and 66 frozen meals home delivered.
Dick Seay opened the June 22 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Susan Groves was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 40 meals served at the site and 41 meals home delivered, also 16 grab & go meals. Pinochle winners were Carol Martin, 5,540 and Mary Purdy, 4,520.
Dick Seay opened the June 24th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson gave the prayer. Ted Kleinsmith was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 27 meals served at the site with 20 grab & go meals and 40 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Stan Modrell, 4,520 and Mary Purdy, 4,510.
Dick Seay opened the June 26 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Darlene West gave the prayer. James Lawyer was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 38 meals served at the site, with 23 grab & go meals and 43 hot and 66 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were EG Akins, 4,180 and Stan Modrell, 4,050.
Dick Seay opened the June 29 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Jon Burgess was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 60 meals served at the site with 42 hot meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Jane Burgess, 4,760 and Mary Purdy, 4,280.
Dick Seay opened the July 1 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Margaret Knopp was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 49 meals served at the site with 42 hot and 92 frozen meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Gary Crea, 5,300 and John Purdy, 4,580. Senior Center Board Meeting is July 14th at 9 a.m.
Menu for July 8th
Sausage Zucchini Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Carrots, Celery, Peaches, WW Roll.
Menu for July 10th
Pork Chops, Scalloped Potatoes, Coleslaw, Applesauce, WW Roll.
Menu for July 13th
Brauts, Sauerkraut, Potato Salad, Fresh Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Peaches, WW Bun.
