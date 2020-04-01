Dick Seay opened the March 16 meeting of the Grangeville Senior Citizens with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea gave the prayer. Susan Groves was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 58 meals were served at the site and 27 hot meals were home delivered. Dolores Kindall shared a story with us. Pinochle Winners: Gary Crea, first with 4,510; Stan Modrell, second with 4,200.
Dick Seay opened the March 18 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Jim Spangler was the winner of the free dinner drawing. 47 meals were served at the site and 40 hot meals were home delivered. Pinochle Winners: Nancy Cline, first with 4,090 and E.G. Akin, second with 4,060.
On March 20, 40 meals were “Grab & Go.” 35 hot meals and 50 frozen meals were home delivered.
Until further notice meals will be “Grab & Go”
Menu for April 1: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Beans, Peaches and Dinner Roll.
March 23rd: We served 55 “Grab & Go” Meals and home delivered 32 hot meals.
March 25th: We served 45 “Grab & Go” Meals and home delivered 31 hot meals.
March 27th: We served 46 “Grab & Go” Meals and home delivered 31 hot meals and 54 frozen meals.
For “”Grab & Go” or home delivered meals call 208-983-2033. Pickup time is 11 a.m. -12 noon.
Menu for April 3: Pizza, Green Salad, 5-Bean Salad, Mixed Fruit.
Menu for April 6: Chicken or Beef Taco, Refried Beans, Lettuce & Tomato, Brown Spanish Rice, Pears.
Menu for April 8: BBQ Pork on Bun, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Applesauce and Dinner Roll.
