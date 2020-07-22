Dick Seay opened the July 13th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Ted Klinsmith was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 40 meals served at the site, 15 grab & go meals, and 42 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Carol Martin, 5,010 and Liz Hauger, 4,660.
Dick Seay opened the July 15th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. E.G. Akins was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 36 meals served at the site, 13 grab & go meals, and 37 meals home delivered. Pinochle winners were Maria Camacho, 4,200 and Dolores Kindall, 3,740.
Dick Seay opened the July 17th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Shirley Crane gave the prayer. Pearl Bentley was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 60 meals served at the site, 26 grab & go meals, with 37 hot and 70 frozen meals home delivered. Today’s guests were Nancy & John Sarmento, Lori Barnett, Mattie Wright, and Bunky Lathan. Roger Burgess shared some stories with the group. Pinochle winners were Stan Modrell, 5,340 and Barbara Henderson, 4,830.
Menu for July 22nd
Baked Fish, Cole Slaw, Carrots, Celery, Roasted Potatoes, Peaches, WW Roll
Menu for July 24th
Meat Loaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, WW Dinner Roll
Menu for July 27
Chicken & Noodles, Fresh Carrots, Celery, Peaches, Cinnamon Roll
